January 23 2018
|
Shevat, 7, 5778
|
Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria urge mobilization

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 13:15




BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led administration of northeast Syria called on Tuesday for mass mobilization in defense of Syria's Afrin region against a Turkish military offensive.

"We call on all our people to defend Afrin and its pride, and contribute in all the related activities," it said in a statement without elaborating. Syrian Kurdish forces and their allies have set up three autonomous cantons, including Afrin in the northwest, since the start of the Syrian conflict.


Breaking news
January 23, 2018
Turkey's Erdogan, U.S. Trump to speak on Wednesday

By REUTERS

