Lebanon says will prevent Israel from building border wall

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Higher Defence Council gave orders on Wednesday to prevent Israel from building a border wall on Lebanese land, amid rising tensions over land and maritime boundaries.



"This wall, if it is built, will be considered an assault on Lebanese land," the council said in statement published after it met with meeting with senior government and military officials.



"The Higher Defense Council has given its instructions to confront this aggression to prevent Israel from building (the wall) on Lebanese territory."



