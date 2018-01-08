January 09 2018
Tevet, 22, 5778
Liberman: Attorney General is why the death penalty isn’t carried out

By
January 8, 2018 16:23




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Speaking in a session of Yisrael Beiteinu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Monday that “it is impossible to change policy today as long as the Attorney General is fiercely opposed to the death penalty.”

Liberman stressed the fact that the Defense Ministry “can’t issue guidelines to the Military Advocate General” and claimed that the importance of the death penalty law bill is mainly about “re-opening the discussion.”

Liberman stated that he hopes to complete the legislation process.


