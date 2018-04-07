April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Liberman: The Israeli people owe great thanks to IDF, Shin Bet after Gaza protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 7, 2018 19:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman released a statement Saturday evening praising the IDF and Israeli security forces for their work in maintaining order during protests on the border with Gaza on Friday. 

"This Passover holiday was one of the quietest and safest we have known in many years...the Israeli people owe great thanks to the IDF, the Shin Bet and the police who worked hard and thwarted any attempt to hurt us," he said.

"Hamas sends terrorists under the guise of civilians to harm our sovereignty, and the world presents this parade of terror as a civil protest. This is a celebration of hypocrisy. At the end of the week, 9Syrian President Basher) Assad massacred 48 civilians, including 8 children and 6 women. The UN Secretary-General did not call for a commission of inquiry, the Security Council did not convene, the Arab League ignored it, and the BBC, of course, did not see or hear," he added.


