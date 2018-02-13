February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Liberman on Syria: This is not the time to bark, but to bite

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 13, 2018 09:40




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel "acted with determination" during Saturday's military engagement with Syria, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday.

"There are no restrictions, we do not accept any restrictions. We acted with determination and responded to every provocation. We will continue to defend our vital security interests. To paraphrase the well-known proverb, "This is not the time to bark, but to bite." We are bitten hard, I hope we do not have to do it," he said on a visit to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

The city is located about five kilometers south of the Lebanese border with Israel.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 13, 2018
Mozes and Milchan recomended to be indicited by police

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 12
    Jerusalem
    10 - 15
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut