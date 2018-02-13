Liberman on Syria: This is not the time to bark, but to bite

Israel "acted with determination" during Saturday's military engagement with Syria, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday.



"There are no restrictions, we do not accept any restrictions. We acted with determination and responded to every provocation. We will continue to defend our vital security interests. To paraphrase the well-known proverb, "This is not the time to bark, but to bite." We are bitten hard, I hope we do not have to do it," he said on a visit to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.



The city is located about five kilometers south of the Lebanese border with Israel.



Share on facebook Share on twitter