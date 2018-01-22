January 22 2018
|
Shevat, 6, 5778
|
Liberman slams Arab MKs after Pence speech boycott

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 22, 2018 15:54




Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reacted to Pence's speech saying: "Vice President Pence's speech was emotional, inspiring and passed on a message of hope to the entire people of the region.

"The Joint List party members proved once more that they are representatives of terrorist organizations in the Israeli parliament. their shameful behavior exposed their disloyalty to the state and its symbols. True peace will only have a chance if Arab citizens of ISrael enable other voices to represent them," he said.

For full coverage and live updates of Pence's visit, click here.


