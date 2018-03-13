March 13 2018
Adar, 26, 5778
Liberman to Netanyahu: No need to initiate early elections

March 13, 2018 13:29
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to initiate early elections Tuesday, in a message on his Facebook page.

Liberman urged Netanyahu not to fire Yisrael Beytenu minister Sofa Landver Tuesday night, when she votes against a coalition-backed haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription bill. He said not firing Landver could keep Netanyahu's coalition together.

"As long as Minister Landver is not fired and the Defense system is given an opportunity to draft a new conscription bill that will be raised when the Knesset returns from its upcoming recess, new elections can be avoided," Liberman wrote. "The people of Israel do not need elections, which would go against the electoral interests of Yisrael Beytenu and the personal interests of Avigdor Liberman."

Netanyahu postponed votes in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation and the Knesset plenum on the conscription bill in order to give him more time to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, due to the possibility that elections will be moved up, Meretz leadership candidate Avi Dabush dropped out of the race and endorsed leading candidate Tamar Zandberg. The primary will be held March 22.


