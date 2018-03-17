MK Zandberg calls on Labor supporters to abandon ship for Meretz

MK Tamar Zandberg called on Labor party members to join forces with Meretz Saturday, blaming the party for helping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevent the collapse of his coalition earlier this week.



"The Zionist Union this week gave its own hands to the Likud party to remain in power and for the coalition to survive," she said. "Because of this, we will see laws here like [Jewish nation-state bill] and laws of annexation [of the West Bank]."



"There are decent members in the Zionist Union and there are people who objected to this, and I call upon all members of the Zionist Union who want to replace the government and lead in [a different direction] to leave the Zionist Union and join Meretz," she added.



