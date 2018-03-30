MK Zandberg speaks against using snipers to contain Gaza protests

Meretz leader MK Tamar Zandberg called on Friday for an ''immediate ceasefire'' in Gaza.



Massive protests near the security fence on Friday lead to the deaths of seven Palestinians and over 500 people being injured.



''The Palestinians have a right to protest'', Zandberg said, ''and the IDF has a right to use means to dispense the protest to prevent infiltration and damage from being done to the fence, but that must not lead to using live rounds [to fire on] unarmed protesters.''



The IDF stated that snipers are being used to prevent shots from being fired fired on IDF posts near the fence.



