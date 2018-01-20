January 20 2018
|
Shevat, 4, 5778
|
MK Zandberg:'Gabbay vanished'

January 20, 2018




Speaking in a cultural even held in Kiryat Ono on Saturday Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg claimed that there is no opposition in the state of Israel.

''We do not hear a beep from the person who claims to lead the peace camp regarding the Trump [peace] plan or what is taking place in Gaza.''

''It turns out that a man with good intentions, but lacking in political experience, was elected to lead Labor, [and] he is trying to replace essential [things] and policy by trying to attract right leaning crowds but is left with nothing," said Zandberg.

She pointed out that the Netanyahu administration holds a small majority and, she claimed, "Struggles to keep floating."

Running in the upcoming Meretz elections for leadership, Zandberg said that "Lead by me, Meretz will be a large party that will be influential."

"What matters is that there will be a large Left [camp] that will pull the next government to the left," she added.

     



