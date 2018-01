A member of Hamas’s armed wing, the Kassam Brigades, died on Sunday in “an accidental explosion" in the northern Gaza Strip, a press release on the Kassam Brigades’ website said.



22-year-old Muhammed Juneid “met his lord” after carrying out “a great and honorable Jihadi task,” the press release said, without elaborating.



Over the past three years, many members of the Kassam Brigades have died in what Hamas leaders have described as “accidents”.



