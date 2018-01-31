Member of Hamas’s armed wing dies in 'resistance tunnel'

A member of Hamas’s armed wing, the Kassam Brigades, died Wednesday while working in “a resistance tunnel,” a press release on the Kassam Brigades’ website said.



“Resistance tunnels” generally refer to tunnels Hamas militants have built along the Israeli-Gaza border to launch attacks against Israel.



32-year-old Mahmoud al-Safadi died after carrying out “a great and honorable Jihadi task,” the press release said.



Over the past three years, many members of the Kassam Brigades have died while working in tunnels in the Israel-Gaza border region.



