Militants attack Afghan army post killing 18 soldiers

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan - Taliban militants have attacked an Afghan army post and killed 18 government soldiers, the defense ministry said on Saturday, while a suicide bomber in the capital killed one person and wounded six.



Violence has intensified in Afghanistan since US President Donald Trump unveiled a more aggressive strategy in August with U.S.-led forces carrying out more air strikes and the Taliban responding with bombs, ambushes and raids.



Militants attacked a government army post overnight on Friday in the western province of Farah, a Ministry of Defense spokesman said.



"A large number of Taliban attacked an army outpost and we lost 18 soldiers and two were wounded," said the spokesman, Dawlat Waziri.



Waziri said he had no more details of the attack. The Taliban claimed responsibility and said two of their fighters were killed.



The bomb in Kabul on Saturday was the latest in a spate of attacks in the city in which hundreds of people have been killed and wounded.



