April 02 2018
Nisan, 17, 5778
Minister Erdan: The UN serves as the Hamas Foreign Office

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 2, 2018 10:17
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan slammed the UN on Monday, calling it "the Hamas Foreign Office" and claiming Israel should not cooperate with it.

"Israel should not cooperate with the UN [as] it is a hostile element [to Israel], it became the Hamas Foreign Office," he said in remarks to Army Radio.

After Friday Land Day protests held by the people of Gaza, in which at least 15 protesters were killed by IDF forces acting to prevent fire on their own positions and breaches in the border fence, the UN and the EU voiced concern over the Israeli use of force.

Hamas stated that out of the Palestinians who were killed, 5 were active members in the Hamas military wing.

During the same day, two terrorists opened fire on IDF troops and were killed in the ensuing gunfight. The IDF released photographs of the weapons used by these two men.

