Moroccan foreign minister tours al-Aksa mosque

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita toured the Al-Aksa Mosque, also known as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem on Tuesday, becoming the second Arab foreign minister to visit the site in the past two months.



In February, Omani Foreign Minister Yousif bin Alawi toured the site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.



Burita was accompanied by Azzam al-Khatib, director of the Islamic Wakf in Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority Jerusalem Governor Adnan al-Husseini and Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Jamal al-Shobaki.



Pictures and video shared on social media show the Moroccan minister standing and walking around the site.



Later on Tuesday, Burita is scheduled to meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.



