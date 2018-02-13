February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Mozes and Milchan recomended to be indicited by police

By
February 13, 2018 20:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police recommended to indict Yediot Ahronot publisher Arnon Mozes and Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan, Israel's Channel 2 News reported Tuesday evening. 

The two men are involved in corruption inquiries related to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mozes is suspected of offering the PM positive coverage in his paper and Milchan is suspected of offering the PM various expensive gifts, such as cigars and champagne, in exchange for aid in receiving his US Visa.

The prime minister, in the past, rejected both allegations claiming that "it is not illegal to accept gifts from friends" and that "Nothing will happen because nothing happened."


