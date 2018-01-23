January 23 2018
Shevat, 7, 5778
N. Ireland militant splinter group says it will end violent campaign

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 14:40




BELFAST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A small Northern Irish nationalist paramilitary group that has carried out bombings and shootings over the past decade called an end on Tuesday to its armed campaign against British rule of the province.

"With immediate effect we will suspend all armed actions against the British State," Oglaigh na hEireann, which was formed more than 10 years ago by senior ex-members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA), said in a statement.

"While ONH accept that the right of the Irish People to use armed disciplined force to end the violation of Irish National Sovereignty is unquestionable ... our review has concluded that at this time the environment is not conducive to armed conflict."

The group, whose name translates loosely as "Soldiers of Ireland", is one of a handful of former IRA splinter groups that rejected the 1998 Good Friday peace deal, which ended three decades of conflict known as "The Troubles".


