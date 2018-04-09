April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

NY Times: FBI raided offices of Trump's lawyer

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 23:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the offices of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Cohen has been at the center of a controversy surrounding the payment of a porn star who has alleged that she had sex with Trump and was paid money shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about it.

Stephen Ryan, Cohen's lawyer, confirmed to the New York Times that a raid had taken place and that certain "communications" had been seized. "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," said Ryan.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Blast kills 11, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib city

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 16
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    14 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut