Naftali Bennett's "Breaking the Silence" bill passes first reading

The "Breaking the Silence" bill which would grant the education minister the authority to prohibit organizations that operate "against the IDF" from entering schools passed an initial reading in the Knesset today. The bill is the brainchild of Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who is also the chairman of the Bayit HaYehudi party.



The bill is meant to specifically target the left-wing NGO Breaking the Silence.



Addressing the bill, Bennett said: "Breaking the Silence has long ago crossed the line of legitimate discourse, when it chose a path of slander and lies against IDF soldiers on the international stage."



