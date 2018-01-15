Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president Sadat says won't run for office

The nephew of assassinated Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat said on Monday he would not, as widely expected, challenge incumbent Abdel Fattah Sisi in the presidential election because an environment of fear surrounds the vote.



Sisi has yet to announce his candidacy but is widely expected to run and easily win a ballot slated for March 26-28.



Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, whose uncle led a sweeping economic liberalization program and opened ties with Israel before his assassination in 1981, had previously said he was mulling a run.



Though unlikely to upset Sisi's campaign, it would have carried the weight of a household name likely to garner some support.



