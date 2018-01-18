January 18 2018
|
Shevat, 2, 5778
|
Netanyahu: We will bring to justice anyone who harms Israelis

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 18, 2018 09:44




Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a speedy recovery to the policemen injured in an overnight raid in the West Bank City of Jenin, telling reporters who are accompanying him in India that Israel will stop at nothing to bring terrorists to justice.

"We will reach anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens and the state will make sure they are brought to justice," Netanyahu said Thursday morning.

At least one Palestinian was killed and two Israeli police special forces officers were hurt in a shootout between security forces and Palestinian gunmen in the northern West Bank.

The operation was aimed at apprehending the terrorists believed to be behind the January 9th killing of a rabbi in a drive by shooting near the Havat Giald outpost.

 


