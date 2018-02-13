February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Netanyahu to address Knesset about the budget despite indictment news

By
February 13, 2018 23:03




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the Knesset for its vote on the 2019 budget following the announcement from police recommending his indictment on bribery charges. 

“Who can plan a budget in Israel, a budget for a government when this current one is on its last legs,” said MK Isaac Herzog (Labor). 

In his speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu committed himself to leading the nation in the future as, he explained, “normally over half of the police recommendations end with nothing.”

In his speech, the prime minister ridiculed the suggestion he attempted to win good press coverage or cigars.

“If I had been motivated by personal gain,” said the prime minister, “I would be in a different place.”


