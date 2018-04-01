April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu calls April Fools on Erdogan statement condemning Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 1, 2018 11:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's condemnation of Israel for its handling of the situation on the Gaza border in a tweet on Sunday morning: "The most moral army in the world will not receive moral exhortations from those who for years have indiscriminately bombed civilian populations. Apparently this is how Ankara marks April first."

Erdogan condemned Israel for what he called an "inhumane attack" on Palestinians in Gaza on Friday during a speech on Saturday.

Demonstrations on the Gaza border led to clashes in which 15 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 more injured.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 1, 2018
Magnitude 5.3 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 20
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut