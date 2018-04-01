Netanyahu calls April Fools on Erdogan statement condemning Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's condemnation of Israel for its handling of the situation on the Gaza border in a tweet on Sunday morning: "The most moral army in the world will not receive moral exhortations from those who for years have indiscriminately bombed civilian populations. Apparently this is how Ankara marks April first."



Erdogan condemned Israel for what he called an "inhumane attack" on Palestinians in Gaza on Friday during a speech on Saturday.



Demonstrations on the Gaza border led to clashes in which 15 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 more injured.





