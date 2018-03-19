Netanyahu defends U.S. envoy, says Palestinians losing their senses

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to the defense of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday, after PA President Mahmoud Abbas called Washington’s envoy a “Son of a Dog.”



“This is the first time in decades that the American administration has ceased coddling the Palestinian leaders and telling them that ‘enough is enough.’ It appears that their shock from being told the truth has made them loose their senses,” Netanyahu said in a statement.



