April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Netanyahu instructs ministers not to discuss security issues publicly

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 11, 2018 11:42
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed government ministers at their weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday not to discuss security issues publicly due to the "sensitive reality" in the region.

The order comes amid rising tensions on Israel's border with Syria, after an air strike targeted a major Syrian air base early Monday morning. Russia, Syria and Iran accused Israel of carrying out the attack. Israel has refused to confirm or deny the accusations.

The cabinet is also being updated by Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi on developments in regional cooperation based on recent events in the Middle East and Israel's evolution into a technological world power.


