Netanyahu meets with Austrian Chancellor Kurz at Munich conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday afternoon on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



The meeting follows the Israeli government's decision to not directly engage with ministers from Kurz's government coalition partners, the Freedom Party.



Kurz's People's Party entered into coalition with the right-wing Freedom Party in December 2017.



Up until now, Israel has maintained a non-engagement policy with the Freedom Party which was founded in 1956 by former Nazis.

