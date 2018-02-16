February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Netanyahu meets with Austrian Chancellor Kurz at Munich conference

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 16, 2018 17:34




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday afternoon on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting follows the Israeli government's decision to not directly engage with ministers from Kurz's government coalition partners, the Freedom Party.

Kurz's People's Party entered into coalition with the right-wing Freedom Party in December 2017.

Up until now, Israel has maintained a non-engagement policy with the Freedom Party which was founded in 1956 by former Nazis.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 16, 2018
Russia calls U.S. allegations of election meddling absurd

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 13 - 24
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut