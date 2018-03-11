Netanyahu meets with Yaakov Litzman to discuss coalition status

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with United Torah Judaism and Agudah chairman and Deputy Finance Minister Yaakov Litzman on Sunday night, presumably to discuss the state of the coalition.



The chances of Israel going to early elections increased dramatically Sunday after the Council of Torah Sages of Agudat Yisrael insisted that a law to guarantee military service exemptions for yeshiva students be passed before the 2019 budget is approved.



Kulanu leader and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has rejected postponement of the budget on several occasions, saying that the budget must pass this coming week or he will resign and topple the government.



Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.







