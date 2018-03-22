March 22 2018
Nisan, 6, 5778
Netanyahu on probes: Many feel this is an addiction, a witch hunt

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 22, 2018 20:58
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the left and the media at a Likud Passover event Thursday, once again calling investigations into his affairs a "witch hunt."

Netanyahu suggested there is an active campaign to unseat him because the opposition doesn't have a chance to beat him at the ballot box.

"[The Israeli public] knows there is a sense of injustice, of something wrong. They know that we can't be beaten at the ballot box, in democratic ways," he said. "Since it is impossible to defeat us in democratic ways, there is persistent pressure on law enforcement to bring us down in other ways."


