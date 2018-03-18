Netanyahu sick, important meetings will be held from home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cleared his calendar on Sunday and worked from home for the fourth day in a row because of strep throat.





The weekly cabinet meeting was not held on Sunday , but this was not due to Netanyahu’s illness. This was because of previously-scheduled plans to hold it Tuesday afternoon in Dimona. That meeting will focus on the government’s development plans for the Negev and Galilee.



On Wednesday , the PMO released a statement saying that Netanyahu had strep throat and a fever, and that his physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, directed him to rest at home and be treated with medicine. That statement said that Netanyahu will hold essential meetings from his home.