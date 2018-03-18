March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Netanyahu sick, important meetings will be held from home

By
March 18, 2018 18:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cleared his calendar on Sunday and worked from home for the fourth day in a row because of strep throat.

The weekly cabinet meeting was not held on Sunday, but this was not due to Netanyahu’s illness. This was because of previously-scheduled plans to hold it Tuesday afternoon in Dimona. That meeting will focus on the government’s development plans for the Negev and Galilee.
 
On Wednesday, the PMO released a statement saying that Netanyahu had strep throat and a fever, and that his physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, directed him to rest at home and be treated with medicine. That statement said that Netanyahu will hold essential meetings from his home.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 18, 2018
Israeli mistakenly drives into West Bank town, is injured in car accident

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut