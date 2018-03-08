Netanyahu to Amb Haley: U.S. support of Israel at U.N. a 'tsunami of fresh air'

Meeting with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in New York on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said American support of Israel at the UN was not just a breath of fresh air but "a tsunami" of it.



Thanking Haley for America's "defense of Israel," Netanyahu also added that US President Donald Trump's focus on Iran shows he is "focused on the right thing."



"As you well know, I think that's what drives everyone now," he said, referring not only to American and Israeli policies towards the Islamic Republic, but to states around the region and the globe as well.



Haley told Netanyahu she "feels sorry" for Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon for "what he has had to deal with."



She also added that she "would love to hear [Netanyahu's] opinion" about the current situation in Syria, which has escalated in recent months.



