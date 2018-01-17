January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
New report finds most US terrorists are foreign born

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 11:06




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The US Department of Homeland Security recently released a study on the link between immigration and terrorism. The report, issued on Tuesday, said about 73 percent of the 549 individuals convicted of "international terrorism-related" charges in US federal courts between Sept. 11, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2016, were born outside the United States.

In a briefing call with reporters, a senior administration official pointed to the report as evidence that the United States needs to reform its immigration system, including to eliminate the diversity visa lottery and extended family-based immigration, in favor of high-skilled immigrants.



But the official said the administration was not ready to release statistical information on the manner of entry of the individuals convicted.


