March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
North Korea urges U.S. to adopt 'serious attitude' for peace, end sanctions

By REUTERS
March 26, 2018 16:37
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - North Korea called on the United States on Monday to understand its position and adopt a "serious attitude" to contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

Ri Jong Hyok, director of North Korea's National Reunification Institute and deputy head of its Supreme People's Assembly, said that his country sought to build a "just and peaceful new world, free from aggression and war" and nothing could block the goal of inter-Korean dialog and reunification.

"Now is the high time to put an end to the US anachronistic anti-DPRK hostile policy and its futile moves of sanctions and pressure," Ri told the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.


