PA asks Israel to restore 50 megawatts of electricity to Gaza

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday requested that Israel restore 50 megawatts of electricity to the Gaza Strip that it pays for on a monthly basis, PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh said.



In April, the PA decided to stop paying for approximately 50 megawatts of electricity that Israel typically transfers into Gaza as a part of an effort to pressure Hamas to give up control of the Strip.



“On the basis of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s instructions, the [Civil Affairs] Ministry asked Israeli authorities to restore 50 megawatts” of power to Gaza, Sheikh said in a statement published on the official PA news site Wafa.



