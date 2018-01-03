January 03 2018
Tevet, 16, 5778
PA asks Israel to restore 50 megawatts of electricity to Gaza

By
January 3, 2018 15:08




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday requested that Israel restore 50 megawatts of electricity to the Gaza Strip that it pays for on a monthly basis, PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh said.

In April, the PA decided to stop paying for approximately 50 megawatts of electricity that Israel typically transfers into Gaza as a part of an effort to pressure Hamas to give up control of the Strip.

“On the basis of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s instructions, the [Civil Affairs] Ministry asked Israeli authorities to restore 50 megawatts” of power to Gaza, Sheikh said in a statement published on the official PA news site Wafa.


