PLO responds to reported US peace plan

In response to the ideas laid out in a possible US peace plan reported on Wednesday, advisers to PA President Mahmoud Abbas could not be reached for comment.



However, a PLO official said he could not agree to what was reported in the leaks.



“The details of these leaks are unacceptable. I cannot agree to a state with partial sovereignty, legitimizing settlements and erasing the right of return according to resolution 194,” Wasel Abu Yousef, a PLO Executive Committee member, said in a phone call.



