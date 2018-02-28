February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

PLO responds to reported US peace plan

By
February 28, 2018 19:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In response to the ideas laid out in a possible US peace plan reported on Wednesday, advisers to PA President Mahmoud Abbas could not be reached for comment.

However, a PLO official said he could not agree to what was reported in the leaks.

“The details of these leaks are unacceptable. I cannot agree to a state with partial sovereignty, legitimizing settlements and erasing the right of return according to resolution 194,” Wasel Abu Yousef, a PLO Executive Committee member, said in a phone call.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 28, 2018
Civilians killed as armed groups clash in Libyan south

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 16
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut