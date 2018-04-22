April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Palestinian Authority security forces seize hundreds of marijuana plants

By
April 22, 2018 16:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Palestinian Authority security forces seized several hundred marijuana plants on Sunday morning in a village in the Hebron area, according to a Palestinian security official.

In a joint operation, the PA Police and PA Preventative Security confiscated 419 marijuana plants and thousands of marijuana seeds from a home in Sair, a village north of Hebron, Loay Irziqat, a spokesman for the PA Police, said in a Facebook post.

Members of the PA security forces also arrested two individuals who they found in the home containing the marijuana plants, Irziqat added.

Two weeks ago, the PA security forces seized some 2000 marijuana plants in Tulkarem, according to the official PA news site Wafa.



Related Content

Breaking news
April 22, 2018
Two killed in sectarian attack in southwestern Pakistan

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 19
    Jerusalem
    15 - 20
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut