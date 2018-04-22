Palestinian Authority security forces seize hundreds of marijuana plants

The Palestinian Authority security forces seized several hundred marijuana plants on Sunday morning in a village in the Hebron area, according to a Palestinian security official.



In a joint operation, the PA Police and PA Preventative Security confiscated 419 marijuana plants and thousands of marijuana seeds from a home in Sair, a village north of Hebron, Loay Irziqat, a spokesman for the PA Police, said in a Facebook post.



Members of the PA security forces also arrested two individuals who they found in the home containing the marijuana plants, Irziqat added.



Two weeks ago, the PA security forces seized some 2000 marijuana plants in Tulkarem, according to the official PA news site Wafa.







