Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the US President Donald Trumps threats to withdraw financial aid from countries voting against the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Friday at the UN.



Abbas says that the US can no longer play a mediating role in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians because of the Jerusalem decision.



The vote at the UN was the result of Trump's declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and the American embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv.





