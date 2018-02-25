Palestinian dead after IDF opens fire on his boat

A Palestinian man died from wounds sustained after the IDF shot towards him and two other suspects on a boat that entered Israel's territorial waters on Sunday.



According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office an IDF force identified the vessel when it crossed into the territorial waters off the Gaza coast and began an arrest protocol, including calling for them to stop, firing in the air above the suspects and firing towards the boat.



"As a result of the fire, one of the suspects was badly injured and later died of his wounds," the IDF statement read. "The two remaining suspects were arrested. There were no injuries to Israeli forces and the indent will be investigated.





Share on facebook Share on twitter