April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Palestinian media: Israel is firing artillery towards Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 8, 2018 16:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel is firing tank and artillery shells towards targets in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported Sunday afternoon.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that three Palestinians crossed into Israeli territory and quickly turned on their heels. IDF forces opened fire on the suspects, the statement said.

The Gaza-Israel border has been the stage for massive protests by Gaza residents over the past two weeks. Israel has repeatedly stated that it would not allow its border to be breached and has fired live ammunition to prevent Palestinians from approaching or sabotaging the border fence.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 8, 2018
Report: German police foil Berlin half-marathon attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut