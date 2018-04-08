Palestinian media: Israel is firing artillery towards Gaza

Israel is firing tank and artillery shells towards targets in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported Sunday afternoon.



The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that three Palestinians crossed into Israeli territory and quickly turned on their heels. IDF forces opened fire on the suspects, the statement said.



The Gaza-Israel border has been the stage for massive protests by Gaza residents over the past two weeks. Israel has repeatedly stated that it would not allow its border to be breached and has fired live ammunition to prevent Palestinians from approaching or sabotaging the border fence.



Share on facebook Share on twitter