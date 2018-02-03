Palestinian teen dies in Israeli West Bank arrest raid

BURQIN, West Bank - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an arrest raid in the village of Burqin in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said on Saturday.



A Reuters witness said about 200 Palestinians were throwing stones at Israeli military vehicles when a shot was heard, adding that a wounded person was then carried to a car.



Israel's military, which said it was checking the report, said its forces had been searching in Burqin for suspects involved in the fatal drive-by shooting of an Israeli rabbi from nearby Havat Gilad on January 9.



Israeli forces in the adjacent city of Jenin last month shot and killed a Palestinian gunman whom they suspected of involvement in the rabbi's shooting.



The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager killed on Saturday was 19 years old, while the hospital in Jenin where he was taken said he had been shot in the head.



