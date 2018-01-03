Armed Palestinian teenager shot dead by IDF troops during W. Bank protest

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager suspected of having a gun at a protest in the central West Bank on Wednesday.



The youth was identified by Palestinian news agency Wafa as 17 year-old Musab Firas Tamimi from the village of Deir Nitham north of Ramallah.



According to the IDF the teenager was taking part in a violent protest of about 30 Palestinians and was holding a gun, leading to troops opening fire with live ammunition. Palestinian media reported that he had been shot in the head and evacuated by Palestinian Red Crescent to Istishari Hospital in Ramallah were he was pronounced dead.



The IDF stated that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.



At least a dozen Palestinians have been killed since US President Donald Trump recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in mid-December as thousands of Palestinians have been demonstrating across the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.



