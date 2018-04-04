Palestinians tell UN: Israel adopted 'shoot to kill' policy in Gaza

The Palestinian Mission to the United Nations denounced Israel's killing of "peaceful demonstrators" and appealed for international protection of Palestinian civilians in a letter sent to the Security Council yesterday.



Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, also called for investigations into the deaths of 18 Palestinians in clashes with the IDF as part of the "March of Return" protests in the Gaza Strip.



"The Palestinians that were killed or injured were exercising their right to peaceful protest," the letter states. "However the occupying Power had once again, in a premeditated manner, adopted a shoot-to-kill policy."



IDF sources have stated at that at least 10 of those killed were known terrorists



The letter quoted from a recent column by left-wing Israeli journalist Gideon Levy and from a press statement by B'tselem — The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories.



Since protests began on the Gaza border on Friday, over 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.



