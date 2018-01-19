Paramedics called to treat U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

WASHINGTON - US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a life-long diabetic, was treated by paramedics for low blood sugar at her home in Washington on Friday morning but was able to go to work afterward, a court spokeswoman said.



The 63-year-old Sotomayor, one of the nine-member court's four liberal justices, was diagnosed as a child with Type 1 diabetes and has openly discussed her experience with the chronic illness in the past. She was named to the court by Democratic former President Barack Obama.



"Justice Sotomayor experienced symptoms of low blood sugar at her home this morning. She was treated by DC Emergency Medical Services and is doing fine," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. "She came to work, resumed her usual schedule, and will be participating in planned activities over the weekend."



