January 20 2018
|
Shevat, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Paramedics called to treat U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 21:48




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a life-long diabetic, was treated by paramedics for low blood sugar at her home in Washington on Friday morning but was able to go to work afterward, a court spokeswoman said.

The 63-year-old Sotomayor, one of the nine-member court's four liberal justices, was diagnosed as a child with Type 1 diabetes and has openly discussed her experience with the chronic illness in the past. She was named to the court by Democratic former President Barack Obama.

"Justice Sotomayor experienced symptoms of low blood sugar at her home this morning. She was treated by DC Emergency Medical Services and is doing fine," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. "She came to work, resumed her usual schedule, and will be participating in planned activities over the weekend."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 20, 2018
Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 16
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut