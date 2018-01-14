Peace Now head running for Meretz leader

Peace Now secretary-general Avi Buskila quit the post over the weekend and announced Sunday that he is running in the March 22 Meretz lradership race.



Buskila joins a crowded field that includes incumbent Zehava Gal-On, MKs Ilan Gilon and Tamar Zandberg, and activist Avi Dabush. The other candidates welcomed him to the race.



"Our party is acting like a rusted ship stranded on the seashore," Buskila wrote on his Facebook page. "No one stole the country. We gave it up without noticing. The time has come to fight for it, because it's worth it."



