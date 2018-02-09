February 09 2018
|
Shevat, 24, 5778
|
Pence says S.Korea President supports US additional sanctions on N.Korea

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 08:05




SEOUL - US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday South Korean President Moon Jae-in supports the US decision to apply more sanctions on North Korea because Moon acknowledges pressure has helped bring Pyongyang to inter-Korean talks.



"President Moon reaffirmed to me his strong support of our extreme pressure campaign to continue to bring additional sanctions on North Korea," Pence told reporters on the second day of his trip to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pence said North Korea's military parade on Thursday was "one more part of an ongoing provocation" and another effort by the North to display their ballistic missiles.


