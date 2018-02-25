February 25 2018
Adar, 10, 5778
Polish gov't spokesperson: Polish Holocaust bill to become law March 1

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 25, 2018 10:46
1st sitting the Polish Senate of the 9th term.

1st sitting the Polish Senate of the 9th term.. (photo credit: KATARZYNA CZERWIŃSKA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The controversial Polish Holocaust bill will go into effect on March 1, according to a Polish government spokesperson, Polish public broadcaster TVP reported. 

The law, which criminalizes inferring that the Polish state or nation was complicit in the Holocaust, was reported across Israeli media to have been frozen on Saturday. The Polish government denies such reports.

The bill has been criticized by Israeli politicians and Jewish organizations for limiting freedom of speech. In addition, antisemitism in Poland has been reportedly on the rise.



