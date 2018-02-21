Poll: Israelis would still vote Likud into power

A poll published by Channel 10 news Wednesday night revealed that if elections were to be held today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the head of the Likud, his party would still be leading the political race with 27 out of 120 possible mandates.



Yesh Atid, headed by MK Yair Lapid, would be a close second with 23 mandates, nearly doubling its current number of Knesset members.



The Zionist Union would get 15 mandates, and Bennett's Jewish Home party would get 10. The Joint List would get 12.



The poll further asked how citizens would vote if the Likud had someone besides Netanyahu leading the party, and the results were quite similar: the Likud would receive 26 mandates,with one of its mandates from the previous poll possibly being transferred to the Zionist Union, which ended up with 16. Yesh Atid remained the same with 23 mandates, as did the Jewish Home and the Joint List.



