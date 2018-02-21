February 21 2018
|
Adar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Premium

Poll: Israelis would still vote Likud into power

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 21, 2018 20:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A poll published by Channel 10 news Wednesday night revealed that if elections were to be held today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the head of the Likud, his party would still be leading the political race with 27 out of 120 possible mandates.

Yesh Atid, headed by MK Yair Lapid, would be a close second with 23 mandates, nearly doubling its current number of Knesset members.

The Zionist Union would get 15 mandates, and Bennett's Jewish Home party would get 10. The Joint List would get 12.

The poll further asked how citizens would vote if the Likud had someone besides Netanyahu leading the party, and the results were quite similar: the Likud would receive 26 mandates,with one of its mandates from the previous poll possibly being transferred to the Zionist Union, which ended up with 16. Yesh Atid remained the same with 23 mandates, as did the Jewish Home and the Joint List.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 21, 2018
Netanyahu to be interrogated in Bezeq corruption case in coming week

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut