Poll shows most French oppose arms sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition

PARIS - Seventy-five percent of French people want President Emmanuel Macron to suspend arms' exports to countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, involved in the Yemeni war, a YouGov poll showed on Monday.



Pressure has been mounting on Macron to scale back military support for the two Gulf Arab states over concerns that French weapons are being used in the offensive, which marks its third year on Monday.



The two Gulf Arab states are leading a coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa. The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than three million.



The poll showed that 88 percent of respondents believed their country should stop arms exports to all countries where there is a risk they could be used against civilian populations and specifically 75 percent for those operating in Yemen.



Seven in 10 people said the government should stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



Share on facebook Share on twitter