April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
President Trump congratulates Egypt's President Sisi on election win

By REUTERS
April 2, 2018 19:57
Breaking news

CAIRO - US President Donald Trump expressed his "sincere congratulations" to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election victory in a call on Monday, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported.

Trump said in the call that the United States was keen on strengthening strategic relations and continuing to coordinate on key issues, MENA reported.

Egypt announced on Monday that Sisi had been re-elected to a second four-year term with 97 percent of the votes.


Breaking news
April 2, 2018
