April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Prime Minister meets Goldin, Shaul families

By
April 9, 2018 18:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with the families of the two IDF soldiers –- Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu was accompanied by Yaron Bloom – the individual in the Prime Minister's Office charged with efforts to win the return of the bodies, as well as the release of two other Israelis being held by Hamas inside Gaza.

Netanyahu and Bloom briefed the families on efforts, both overt and covert, to bring the bodies of the soldiers and the two civilians – Avraham Mengistu and Hishal al-Sayed – back home. Netanyahu met with the Mengistu and al-Sayed families in December.



Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
UK and U.S. say suspected Syria gas attack bears hallmarks of Assad gov't

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut