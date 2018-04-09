Prime Minister meets Goldin, Shaul families

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with the families of the two IDF soldiers –- Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza.



Netanyahu was accompanied by Yaron Bloom – the individual in the Prime Minister's Office charged with efforts to win the return of the bodies, as well as the release of two other Israelis being held by Hamas inside Gaza.



Netanyahu and Bloom briefed the families on efforts, both overt and covert, to bring the bodies of the soldiers and the two civilians – Avraham Mengistu and Hishal al-Sayed – back home. Netanyahu met with the Mengistu and al-Sayed families in December.







