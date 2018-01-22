Protesters greet North Korean Olympic delegation touring Seoul

SEOUL - Small but vocal groups of South Korean demonstrators on Monday protested North Korea's participation in next month's Winter Olympics, as a delegation of North Korean officials led by star singer Hyon Song-wol visited Seoul and inspected Games' venues.



South Korean police intervened when one group of conservative critics burned a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the steps of Seoul's central train station where Hyon and the rest of her team had earlier arrived from Gangwon province, where the Olympics will be held from February 9-25.



In a diplomatic breakthrough after a year of escalating tension over the North's nuclear and missile program, the IOC announced on Saturday that North Korea will send 22 athletes to the Winter Games and compete in three sports and five disciplines.



